First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 4,126,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 888,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,521,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 821.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $17,106,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

