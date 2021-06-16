Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.6779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

