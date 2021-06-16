FinNexus (FNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $11,532.39

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 98.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $11,532.39 and $161.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.79 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.10 or 0.07788935 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

