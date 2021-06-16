FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 80 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $9,301,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

ROK stock opened at $284.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.02 and a 12-month high of $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

