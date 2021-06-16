FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $221,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 145,262 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.