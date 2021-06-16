FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,035 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 430,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.