Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

