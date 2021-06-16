Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of FISI opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.19. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

