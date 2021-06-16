Financial Comparison: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) & PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Albemarle alerts:

81.0% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Albemarle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Albemarle and PureCycle Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $3.13 billion 6.19 $375.76 million $4.12 40.30 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Albemarle has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Albemarle and PureCycle Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 3 7 10 0 2.35 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Albemarle currently has a consensus price target of $142.14, indicating a potential downside of 14.39%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Albemarle.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle 11.31% 9.66% 4.45% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

Summary

Albemarle beats PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets. It also provides cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based fire safety solutions; specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals for use in chemical synthesis, oil and gas well drilling and completion fluids, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications; and other specialty chemicals, such as tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. The Catalysts segment provides hydroprocessing, isomerization, and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives; and organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.