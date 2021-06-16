FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,591 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,353% compared to the typical volume of 104 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 20,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,208. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

