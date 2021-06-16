Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 3,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

About Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

