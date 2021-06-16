Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,717. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,857. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $453.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

