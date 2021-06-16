Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MSG Networks worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 158.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 205,228 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 11,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,573. The firm has a market cap of $887.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.