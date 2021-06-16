Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $211.15. 59,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.