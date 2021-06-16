Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey Sells 12,514 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FICO opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

