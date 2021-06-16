Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $194,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $332.66. 1,027,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $943.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.