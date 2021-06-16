Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €36.14 ($42.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 135.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is €34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. Evotec has a 12-month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

