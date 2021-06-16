Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 492,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 366,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $321,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 179,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 233.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

