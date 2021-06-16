Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,768.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVKIF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.71.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

