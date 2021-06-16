EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.20. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 6,399 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $405.13 million, a P/E ratio of 332.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 220.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 546.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

