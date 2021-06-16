Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 13th total of 937,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

NYSE:RE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,595. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

