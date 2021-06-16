Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises about 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $316,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $255.25. 3,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.32. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

