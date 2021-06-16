Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

