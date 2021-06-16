Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €106.50 ($125.29).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENX shares. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Euronext alerts:

ENX stock traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €89.65 ($105.47). 163,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €86.84.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.