Eurocash S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1303 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSHY opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16. Eurocash has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $4.74.
Eurocash Company Profile
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.