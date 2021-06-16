Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $$15.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07.

A number of analysts have commented on CUYTY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

