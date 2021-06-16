Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,110 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

PRU stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. 100,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

