Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

