Ethic Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

