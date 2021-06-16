Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $142,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $130.93. 593,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

