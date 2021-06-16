Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,699 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.48. 39,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

