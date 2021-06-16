Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Reaches Market Cap of $371,264.56

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $371,264.56 and approximately $1,907.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00009592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.00761327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.67 or 0.07754861 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.