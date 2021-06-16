ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $872,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

