Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Meritor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 402,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

