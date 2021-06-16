Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.68% of Travelzoo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 40,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $714,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,805 shares of company stock worth $1,727,528 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

TZOO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.12. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

