Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,560. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

