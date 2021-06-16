Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $95.09. 288,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

