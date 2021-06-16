ESBC (ESBC) Reaches Market Cap of $633,496.19

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $633,496.19 and $63,273.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,455,795 coins and its circulating supply is 28,176,461 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

