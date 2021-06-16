Ergoteles LLC Takes $7.52 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.