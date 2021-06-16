Ergoteles LLC Raises Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,696.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,208 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 68,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. 8,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

