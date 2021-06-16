Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $3,190,373. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

