Ergoteles LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. 40,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,034. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

