Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after buying an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,983,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter.

IOVA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 32,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

