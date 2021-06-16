Ergoteles LLC Acquires 62,577 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1,196.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.80. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

