Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

