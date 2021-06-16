Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,981 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.