EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 220,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,428. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.