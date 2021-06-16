Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $131,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Envista by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,803 shares of company stock worth $14,693,936 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVST opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

