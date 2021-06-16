Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

