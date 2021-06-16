Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXE opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

